America cautions over interfering in former Soviet country

(MENAFN) In a rare diplomatic exchange, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has responded to concerns raised by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the treatment of United States organizations in Kyrgyzstan. Japarov's response, released by his spokesperson, calls on Washington to audit non-governmental organizations (NGOs) it funds in Kyrgyzstan for potential corruption instead of endorsing their claims of persecution by the Kyrgyz government. Furthermore, Japarov asserts that Washington should refrain from interfering in Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs.



The diplomatic rift stems from Kyrgyzstan's proposed legislation aimed at tightening control over foreign-funded NGOs, potentially restricting their involvement in domestic politics.



Reports suggest that Blinken had expressed concerns about this legislation, warning that it could lead to the loss of access to Western-funded education and healthcare programs for Kyrgyz citizens. Japarov, in his response, criticized Blinken's intervention, deeming it as interference in the internal affairs of the state.



The proposed Kyrgyz bill includes the establishment of a state-run registrar for NGOs receiving foreign funding. Japarov contends that the legislation is essential for true tax control by the state, suggesting that local NGOs and media opposing the bill are motivated by a fear of increased scrutiny. The president goes on to claim that the United States Department of State may have been misled by recipients of American grants who are critical of the legislation.



MENAFN14022024000045015687ID1107850245