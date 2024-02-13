Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 10 Enemy Attacks In Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the day, 52 combat engagements took place on the frontline between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders, including 12 attacks in the Avdiivka direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

The occupiers launched a total of 1x missile and 94x air strikes, carried out 89x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an air strike at the settlement of Kruhle (Kharkiv oblast). More than 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Hremyach, Zarichchya, Korenok, Pavlivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Alisivka, Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi, Vovchansk, Veterynarne (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the adversary conducted no offensives, however launched 2x air strikes at the settlement of Novojehorivka (Luhansk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Dvorichna, Ivanivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2x assaults near Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast) and Bilohorivka (Lugansk oblast). In that area the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. The occupiers launched 5x air strikes in the vicinities of Terny, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Spirne, Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8x attacks in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The invaders launched an air strike in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kurdyumivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, New York, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10x attacks near Avdiivka and 2x more attacks near Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The russian occupiers launched 2x air strikes in the vicinity of Orlivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the adversary, with air support, made 11x attempts to improve its tactical situation. The invaders launched air strikes near Kostyantynivka (Donetsk oblast). The settlements of Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Kostyantynivka Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast) were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Novopavlivka axis: the russian invaders conducted no offensives. The adversary launched an air strike near Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vuhledar, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Levadne, Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 1x attack east of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The occupiers' aircraft launched strikes at the settlements of Dolynka, Zhovta Krucha, Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Hulyaipole, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 1x unsuccessful assault on positions of Ukrainian troops. The city of Kherson, the settlements of Tokarivka, Romashkove (Kherson oblast) came under artillery fire of the occupiers. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). Also, the occupiers carried out MLRS strikes in the vicinities of Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky (Kherson oblast).

During the day of February 13, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 11x concentrations of troops, 1x command post, 3x locations of air defense systems of the occupiers. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 16x Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x concentration of troops, 4x artillery systems, 1x command post, 2x ammunition depots, 1x electronic warfare system of the russian invaders.