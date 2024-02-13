Shah Rukh Khan Denies Role In Release Of 8 Jailed Ex-Navy Veterans From Qatar; Says Media Reports 'Unfounded'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid recent diplomatic success, as the Indian Government secured the release and extradition of eight ex-navy men from Qatar, controversy arises over the alleged involvement of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. While the achievement is largely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, BJP's Subramanian Swamy had claimed that Shah Rukh Khan played a role in the extradition process.

In a post on X, Swamy suggests that, after initial talks failed with Qatari leaders, Modi sought the intervention of Shah Rukh Khan to convince the 'Sheikhs' for a significant settlement to secure the release of the naval officers.

Contrary to these claims, an official statement from Shah Rukh Khan's office refutes any such assertions, emphasizing that the successful resolution lies solely with the Indian government. The statement underscores that matters of diplomacy and statecraft are best handled by the government, and Shah Rukh Khan, like many other Indians, is pleased that the naval officers are safely home and wishes them the best.

Read full statement here:









Qatar had released eight former Indian Navy personnel, and seven of them have returned home on Monday morning. This development is considered a significant diplomatic victory for India, coming nearly three-and-a half months after a Qatari court initially sentenced them to death, a decision later commuted to jail terms.

In an early morning statement, the MEA expressed appreciation for the decision made by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, facilitating the release and return of the Indian nationals.