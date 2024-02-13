Investigation Into Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (“Renovaro” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RENB) complied with federal securities laws. On February 13, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that in the months leading up to the vote on Renovaro's merger with GEDi Cube,“Renovaro enlisted stock promoters, including one previously sanctioned by the SEC, to hype up the GEDi deal and pump shares to retail investors.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



If you purchased Renovaro stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ... , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...