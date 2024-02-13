(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IlluminOss Medical is announcing its patented, minimally-invasive technology for fracture repair in older patients was just featured on the Rhode Island (RI) Channel 10 News. The emotional segment features a patient who sustained an upper arm fracture that rendered her unable to perform activities of daily living. Normally, she might have been immobilized for two to three months, which could have led to a spiral of decline. Instead, she was treated by a surgeon who used IlluminOss to get her mobility back quickly.

IlluminOss Photodynamic Bone Stabilization System

IlluminOss technology involves expanding a balloon-like implant inside a fractured bone by infusing the implant with a light-curing liquid. Blue light is then transmitted to the implant via an optical fiber to convert the liquid into a polymer, creating a strong core within the bone. If additional fracture fixation is necessary, the strength supplied by the implant allows surgical plates and screws to be securely fastened into the bone.

The patient, Deborah, suffered a two-part upper arm fracture from a fall off a ladder. As an active retiree who spends time gardening and taking care of her grandkids, coping with an injury was very troubling. "How was I going to be able to drive? Was I going to be able to take care of my home; even just to get dressed in the morning, (or) take a shower?" questioned Deborah. Her family was also concerned for her overall health. Her daughter-in-law, Meghan, was worried Deborah "would not be able to do everything she was used to," and this would impact the family's emotional and support structure.

To treat Deborah's fracture, Dr. Anthony Deluise from Ortho Rhode Island chose IlluminOss and states, "I've used the IlluminOss system to repair fractures and to stabilize compromised bone. I find patients experience little to no pain after surgery, use minimal if any pain medications, and are almost immediately ready to begin physical therapy."

Deborah's recovery was very easy and quick, with minimal pain from surgery and she was able to start physical therapy within two weeks. Now, she has full range of motion, is pain free and back to her normal activities like caring for her grandchildren three times a week. "From a provider point of view, I am very happy with the outcomes. IlluminOss is really a game changer," says Dr. Deluise.

About IlluminOss Medical, Inc.

Headquartered in

East Providence, RI, IlluminOss is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company. The IlluminOss system is CE-marked and FDA-cleared for a variety of anatomical sites, with further indications pending. For additional information, including a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and risks, visit .

