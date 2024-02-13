Calliditas Provides Patent Update

The patent covers a method of treating IgA nephropathy with a composition that encompasses TARPEYO® (budesonide) delayed release capsules, developed under the name "NEFECON®". Filing for listing in the Orange Book has thus been made.

Calliditas intends to file corresponding patent applications in additional territories around the world, including Europe and China.

"We are delighted with the additional product protection and longer runway until patent expiration with regards to TARPEYO and look forward to successful processes also in other geographies", said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

