Agencybloc Debuts New “Insurtech Building Blocs” Podcast

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of growth-focused insurtech solutions catering to the health, benefits, and senior market industries, proudly announces the debut of new podcast series, Insurtech Building Blocs, that delivers valuable insight for insurance professionals.



In today's rapidly evolving insurance industry, staying informed is critical to success. Recognizing the need for comprehensive insights, AgencyBloc's new podcast series offers brokers, carriers, general agencies, and marketing organizations a macroscopic view of key happenings and emerging trends in the health insurance, benefits administration, and senior market industries.

"This new podcast series is a significant milestone not just for AgencyBloc, but for the health and group benefits industry," said Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc. "This segment of the market is complex, especially when there are so many distribution channels involved. We started this podcast to provide industry insights that will help organizations operate more efficiently and understand how to leverage technology in a way that enables growth."

Listeners can expect engaging discussions, thought-provoking interviews, and actionable takeaways that can be applied directly to their roles. The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube Podcasts. Episodes will be released monthly.

To stay updated on the latest episodes and receive notifications of new releases, subscribe to Insurtech Building Blocs at or from your favorite podcast platform.

