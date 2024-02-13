Strategic Alliance Reduces Cyber Threat For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSense, a trusted provider of Cyber Threat Intelligence to some of the world's most sophisticated threat intel organizations, including prominent Global Fortune 100 firms across numerous industries, and Solis, a leader in preventative intelligence and internet-scale threat hunting, are partnering to deliver unique best-in-class cybersecurity protection and incident response to small and midsize businesses.

RedSense & Solis Logos

Continue Reading

The addition of RedSense's deep insight into threat actors, attack infrastructure, compromised systems and stolen credentials adds critical dimensions to Solis's already considerable threat intelligence capabilities. RedSense will also contribute its distinct combination of cyber intelligence and correlated network flow analysis to detect malicious activities in customer environments.

"Our threat intelligence approach delivers unique threat prevention and mitigation to Solis clients," says Mike Zeiger, co-founder of RedSense. "We empower Solis threat analysts with an additional form of layered protection and response by cross-correlating our extensive cyber threat intelligence resources with network traffic, all without the need for expensive on-site hardware – perfect for small and medium-sized businesses."

Companies opt for a managed cybersecurity provider for many reasons, including gaining insights and expert guidance on cyber risk, best practices, prevention, and incident response. The RedSense capabilities will be an integral part of Solis services, playing a crucial role in early detection and defense against cyberattacks, often averting them completely, and thereby reducing potential harm.

SOLIS OPTION 1: According to Terry Oehring, CEO of Solis, "During my nearly 20 years in information security, I have seen my share of threat intelligence providers. However, RedSense stands out by combining their exceptionally effective methodology with a solution specifically crafted to meet the needs of our clients. This is a unique offering that no other provider can deliver."

SOLIS OPTION 2: According to Terry Oehring, CEO of Solis, "I've encountered numerous threat intelligence providers in my long experience in information security. Yet, RedSense distinguishes itself by merging their highly effective approach with a solution that's tailor-made to address our clients' specific requirements. This combination results in a distinctive offering unmatched by any other provider in the field."

RedSense and Solis are committed to delivering robust cybersecurity protection and swift incident response, specifically targeting the small and midsize business sector, which frequently lacks adequate security resources. Recognizing the unique challenges and threats faced by these businesses, RedSense and Solis offer tailored solutions that ensure these often underserved markets are well-protected against evolving cyber threats.

About RedSense

RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence provides products and services to many of the world's most sophisticated corporate threat intelligence departments and security organizations. As companies rethink their intelligence frameworks for greater efficacy and cost-effectiveness, RedSense evolves with them, providing innovative solutions that increase efficiency, reduce risk, and help protect organizations from substantial harm. To learn more, visit RedSense.

About Solis

Solis delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity services and cyber incident response. Combining state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled cyber threat intelligence, their award-winning team of cyber security experts has more than 20 years' experience protecting SMBs from devastating cyber-attacks. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, Solis handles more than 2,500 cyber events each year and is trusted by customers in 90+ countries around the world.

Learn more at solissecurity.

SOURCE RedSense