IBN's Cannabisnewswire Renewed As Official Newswire For ZJ Events In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire - CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands within IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce its renewed partnership as the official newswire for ZJ Events in 2024.



ZJ Events , an innovative event organizer hosting multiple trade shows across the USA and South America every year, is set to deliver a captivating 2024 event series, featuring the BizCann Expo and Alternative Products Expo , the nation's largest CBD and hemp event (formerly known as USA CBD Expo).

In collaboration with ZJ Events, IBN will expand outreach and engagement through its syndication network for the following events:



Alternative Products Expo Miami: March 14 – 16, 2024 (Miami, FL)

Alternative Products Expo Medellín: May 18 – 20, 2024 (Medellín, Colombia)

Alternative Products Expo Houston: June 20-22, 2024 (Houston, TX)

Alternative Products Expo Atlanta: October 10-12, 2024 (Atlanta, GA) BIZCANN Medellín: May 18-19, 2024 (Medellín, Colombia)



Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Leveraging its extensive array of corporate-communications solutions, IBN aims to elevate the visibility of exhibitors, participants, and the conferences among diverse audiences, including public officials, investors, influencers, media professionals, consumers, and the general public.

IBN's core strategies for expanding public outreach include cutting-edge wire-grade press releases that pack punch for each event and includes article syndication across IBN's 5,000+ strategic distribution partners . Additionally, IBN will publish content on multiple social media channels and provide featured event placements on CannabisNewsWire.

Commenting on the renewed engagement, Craig Corban, Director of Marketing at ZJ Events, stated,“ZJ Events excels in producing top-notch events that provide attendees with fun and thrilling experiences, setting us apart in a unique category within the traditionally dull conference space. As former exhibitors ourselves, we have a unique understanding of what it takes to create truly dynamic business gatherings that drive productive networking.

IBN and CannabisNewsWire have been excellent partners for our events, and have been instrumental in driving wider online presence.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at CannabisNewsWire, added,“We are thrilled that CNW has been re-engaged by ZJ Events. Their highly professional and motivated team produces industry-leading events praised and appreciated by new participants and seasoned professionals alike.”

For additional information on ZJ Events, please visit

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...