APTIM Honored With Three Awards By Environmental Business Journal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The environmental and resilience firm was recognized for achievements in industry leadership, social contribution, and information technology.

Baton Rouge, LA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM has received three Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Awards for the environmental and resilience firm's innovative projects and initiatives in 2023. EBJ-a publication that provides high-value, strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry-recognized APTIM's industry-leading benchmarking publications, proprietary technology platforms, and philanthropic partnerships.

“APTIM is grateful to our clients, teammates, and partners for their collaborative spirit and verve, which have enabled us to deliver such impactful solutions,” said Senior Vice President of Environmental & Energy Solutions Greg Coffman.“This recognition by EBJ is a celebration of their expertise-driven, community-focused, and future-forward approach to our projects.”

For the second year, APTIM's Sustainable Sport Index (SSI) was recognized for Industry Leadership, honored previously in 2021 . The 2023 SSI survey and benchmarking report gathered self-reported data from professional and collegiate sports venues to assess their sustainability practices. In addition to an anonymized analysis of energy, water, and waste (among other performance metrics) in sports venues, the report included a playbook on environmental resilience planning by APTIM's Resilience team and was featured in Forbes .

“We are thankful for the opportunity to engage more sports venues, teams, leagues, and fans as SSI continues to grow,” said SSI Director Meredith McCurdy.“Last year, our participation grew 64%, and we are hopeful that trend will continue when our survey opens this May.”

APTIM's proprietary waste minimization platform, APTView, won for Information Technology. APTView is a client-specific, customizable data collection and capture tool to efficiently manage over 70,000 solid waste related accounts, representing more than 60 public agencies servicing over 10 million people in 16 states. This platform allows jurisdictions to monitor audits and field evaluations and check their compliance in real-time.

“APTView is an invaluable asset to our public and private sector clients,” said Sustainability and Waste Management Solutions Consultant Patti Toews.“By unlocking transparent and meaningful data, our platform empowers decisionmakers with the information they need to improve waste and materials management.”

In addition to project-focused recognitions, APTIM's corporate giving initiatives were recognized for Social Contribution. The APTIM Environmental & Sustainability Fund at the Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment (CC&E) provides students in Baton Rouge, La., the opportunity to learn hands-on about the environment, its connection to communities, and the importance of sustainability. This year, the company renewed its partnership with the LSU CC&E, plus two other science-focused youth organizations .

