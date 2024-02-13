Recast Software Expands Third-Party Patching Catalog, Now Addressing Over 2,000 Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast Software , a pioneer in endpoint management and security, announces the launch of its latest software update, version 5.4, now available for download. The new version expands Recast Software's third-party patching catalog to over 2,000 applications.

With the release of version 5.4, Recast Software continues its commitment to safeguarding IT infrastructure and simplifying the management of endpoints. The new version includes enhancements to Right Click Tools, Application Manager and Recast Management Server, but the highlight is the expanded application catalog, which ensures comprehensive coverage for businesses of all sizes.

The Importance of an Expansive Patching Catalog in Today's Security Landscape

Unpatched software threatens organizations by serving as a primary attack vector for cyber criminals. As digital vulnerabilities increase, an extensive third-party patching catalog can help a company safeguard its IT infrastructure. Recent data, both internally surveyed and externally supported, suggests more than half of organizations do not proactively patch third-party software, leaving systems exposed to potential breaches. Additionally, those who do actively patch often limit their focus to a select few applications, neglecting the vast landscape of software that can serve as entry points for attackers. This approach leaves gaps in security defenses, making it easier for cybercriminals to exploit outdated systems.



Empowering Businesses with Comprehensive Coverage

With over 2,000 applications, Recast Software now boasts the largest third-party patching catalog in the market. This vast collection ensures that businesses can access the critical applications they need while maintaining the highest security standards. From small enterprises to large corporations, the expanded catalog provides unmatched application management and vulnerability defense capabilities.

A New Era in Application Management

With the integration of Application Manager into Recast Management Server, Recast Software ushers in a new era of application management. This strategic move not only streamlines the management of third-party applications but also significantly expands the capabilities of IT professionals. Now, users can leverage the largest third-party patching catalog directly within the familiar interface of Recast Management Server, merging efficiency with unparalleled breadth of application support.

"We are thrilled to unveil this milestone in our journey towards empowering IT professionals," said Will Teevan, CEO of Recast Software. "The expansion of our application catalog and integration of Application Manager into Recast Management Server underscores our dedication to innovation and leadership in the vulnerability defense and endpoint management space."

About Recast Software

Recast Software stands at the forefront of vulnerability defense and IT security, streamlining the capabilities of IT teams to build environments that are not only compliant but fortified against emerging threats. Our suite of solutions melds with your existing IT infrastructure, enabling swift visualization of endpoints across your environment. This critical visibility is coupled with advanced automation capabilities for third-party application management, ensuring your systems are resilient against vulnerabilities and security breaches. Trusted by tens of thousands of organizations across the globe, Recast Software is dedicated to enhancing the security posture of your enterprise, optimizing the efficiency of your endpoint management platform investments, and safeguarding your digital assets. Dive deeper into how Recast Software is redefining IT security and compliance at .

