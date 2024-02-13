(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



ROSLIN, Scotland, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxitec Ltd, the leading developer of insect-based biological solutions to control pests that transmit disease, destroy crops and harm livestock, today announced the launch of a new R&D hub in Scotland. The facility is housed within the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute, which will host the development of a FriendlyTM biological solution to the world's most devastating cattle pest, the Asian blue tick, also known as Rhipicephalus microplus. The FriendlyTM R. microplus will be designed to be safe, non-toxic, target-specific, and non-persistent (self-limiting) in the field.

Oxitec Launches New Scotland R&D Hub to Spearhead a New Global Fight Against Invasive Cattle Ticks

The cattle tick is considered the most important biting parasite of livestock worldwide. It transmits dangerous diseases such as babesiosis and anaplasmosis, and causes significant economic losses to farmers. In Brazil alone, it costs farmers an estimated US$3.2 billion each year. This pest is spreading at an alarming rate through many African countries and is a growing problem worldwide due to its invasiveness and resistance to most pesticides. The impact of cattle tick infestation is especially devastating in low-income countries, where the inability to control the parasite and monitor diseases has a severe impact on livestock economy.

Oxitec is working in partnership with Dr. Tim Connelley at the Roslin Institute , which offers world-class cattle research facilities and decades of experience with tick rearing. Oxitec is expanding its team of in-house specialists in the new Scotland hub, dedicated to developing the world's first FriendlyTM R. microplus solution.

Grey Frandsen, Oxitec's CEO, said: "The launch of our new R&D center at the Roslin Institute will support the expansion of our FriendlyTM technology platform into livestock pest solutions. We're already well underway towards developing a FriendlyTM R. microplus solution, and our team in Scotland includes some of the best minds in science focusing in on this incredibly devastating challenge. By paving the way for the world's first self-limiting tick, our new Scotland center, embedded with a world-class partner in the Roslin Institute, will lead the way in the development of new biological strategies to protect cattle and farmers' livelihoods worldwide without the use of chemical pesticides."

