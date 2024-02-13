Western Azerbaijan Community Condemns Armenia's Border Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement strongly
condemning Armenia's recent military provocation on the traditional
border, Azernews reports.
In the statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community says that
this is not only the result of arming Armenia by a number of
countries, especially France, but also shows its evasion from
signing a peace treaty.
Why is the EU mission in Armenia, which is sifting the notional
border and the Zangazur Mountains with binoculars in hand, not
responding to this planned provocation? Why aren't the voices of
Joseph Borel, the State Department, congressmen, French racist
politicians, the Netherlands, Canada, Lithuania, the European
Parliament, and donkeyhoppers like Frank Schwabe, Nathalie Loiseau,
Marina Calluran, and Jean-Christophe Buisson heard?
Armenia seems to be taking dangerous steps against Azerbaijan
again, believing in some international support, as it did in the
summer months of 2023. Once again, Armenia should not sit on the
words of foreign capitals, be a puppet state, and not repeat the
mistakes of the "first republic".
