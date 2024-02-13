Western Azerbaijan Community Condemns Armenia's Border Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement strongly condemning Armenia's recent military provocation on the traditional border, Azernews reports.

In the statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community says that this is not only the result of arming Armenia by a number of countries, especially France, but also shows its evasion from signing a peace treaty.

Why is the EU mission in Armenia, which is sifting the notional border and the Zangazur Mountains with binoculars in hand, not responding to this planned provocation? Why aren't the voices of Joseph Borel, the State Department, congressmen, French racist politicians, the Netherlands, Canada, Lithuania, the European Parliament, and donkeyhoppers like Frank Schwabe, Nathalie Loiseau, Marina Calluran, and Jean-Christophe Buisson heard?

Armenia seems to be taking dangerous steps against Azerbaijan again, believing in some international support, as it did in the summer months of 2023. Once again, Armenia should not sit on the words of foreign capitals, be a puppet state, and not repeat the mistakes of the "first republic".