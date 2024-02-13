Ilham Aliyev Officially Declared President Of Azerbaijan - Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's
Constitutional Court Plenum has held a meeting on the early
presidential election, Trend reports.
Farkhad Abdullaev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court,
announced the results at the session, and the Constitutional
Court's Plenum approved the presidential election results.
Abdullaev stated that, according to the legislation, Ilham
Aliyev is regarded as Azerbaijan's elected president for the next
seven years. The ruling is final, and no appeals are
entertained.
In announcing the judgment, Abdullaev added that the
Constitutional Court's Plenum, with the participation of interested
parties, summarized and validated the information included in the
protocol, which is part of Azerbaijan's constitution. The Central
Election Commission's protocol on the results of the presidential
elections accords with the Electoral Code. Ilham Aliyev was
declared President.
Seven candidates competed in the presidential election. The
final results of the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on
February 7 were announced at a meeting of the Central Election
Commission on February 11.
Ilham Aliyev won with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the vote.
Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes (107,632 votes),
Fazil Mustafa received 1.99 percent (98,421 votes), Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.72 percent (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev
received 0.80 percent (39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev received 0.66
percent (32,885 votes), and Fuad Aliyev received 0.54 percent
(26,517 votes).
Voter turnout in the election was 76.43 percent.
Article 103 of the Constitution requires the elected president
to take the oath within three days following the Constitutional
Court's official pronouncement of the presidential election
results.
