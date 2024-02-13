Vandals set fire to Waymo self-driving taxi in San Francisco

(MENAFN) Over the weekend in San Francisco, a self-driving taxi operated by Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, fell victim to vandalism and arson. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, as the vehicle navigated the bustling streets of San Francisco without any passengers aboard. According to a spokeswoman from Waymo, a crowd of individuals surrounded the vehicle and intentionally damaged it, including breaking windows and throwing firecrackers inside, ultimately leading to the car being set ablaze.



Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as the vehicle was unoccupied at the time. Waymo has since stated that they are collaborating closely with local law enforcement to address the situation and ensure appropriate measures are taken. Social media posts circulating in the aftermath of the incident depict the white vehicle immobilized on a busy street within Chinatown, where Chinese New Year festivities were underway. Witnesses captured images and videos showing individuals smashing windows, with one person even employing a skateboard for this purpose.



Subsequent footage reveals the vehicle with shattered windows, fireworks igniting within, and eventually succumbing to flames, resulting in significant damage. This unsettling event comes in the wake of a recent incident involving a Waymo taxi in San Francisco, where a cyclist sustained minor injuries after being struck by one of the autonomous vehicles. San Francisco has been a testing ground for autonomous vehicle technology, although progress has been slower than anticipated. Notably, Cruise, another self-driving car company, halted its operations indefinitely following a string of accidents at the end of October.

