Turkey Visa Application Details For Business Visa

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, By 2024, Turkiye will attract visitors from all over the world. Citizens from more than 100 countries can apply for a Turkey e-Visa. Turkey e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows you to enter Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa is suitable for transit, tourism, and business. Most countries require a passport valid for at least 5 months when visiting Turkey. Travelers who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply for a Turkish visa online and stay in Turkey for up to three months. Citizens from eligible countries can apply for a Turkey e-Visa online by completing an application form. At border crossings, the e-Visa replaces the previously issued“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas. Travelers with a valid passport from any of the authorized countries are eligible to apply. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

How to extend Turkey Visa

Turkey Visa Application

In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs switched from visa stamps and stickers to an electronic visa application system. Visitors who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply online for a three-month visa to the Republic of Turkey. To enter Turkey, you must have a Turkey e-Visa, a government-issued document. To enter Turkey, qualified individuals must fill out the Turkey e-Visa Application Form online. The Turkish government issues a“Electronic Visa for Turkey” (e-Visa), which is a travel document similar to a visa that allows for entry and travel within Turkey. The 2013 online visa for Turkey is for a single or multiple entry visa with a stay of 30 or 90 days, depending on the passport holder's nationality. Certain actions must be taken in order to apply for a Turkish visa. In addition, the applicant must mention their country of origin and the intended date of admission. Make sure to finish all jobs in the correct order. If you make even the smallest mistake that could affect later applications, your application may be denied. A smartphone, laptop, or other electronic device can be used to submit a Turkey Visa Application Form. The application only takes a few minutes.



Verify the sort of Turkish Visa you must obtain.

Find out when to submit your application.

Check the location for the visa application for Turkey.

Gather the necessary paperwork.

Application to be submitted.

Review and confirm payment of visa fees. Receive your approved visa via e-mail.

Turkey Business Visa

Turkey has long been a business and trade hub, located strategically along the historic Silk Road and other major trade routes. The Turkish business visa system is sophisticated and widely used by visitors to the country for business purposes. As a result, business travelers in Turkey can attend meetings, engage in business discussions, conduct on-site visits, and receive business training while in the country. It is worth noting, however, that these business travelers are not permitted to work in Turkey. A business traveler is someone who visits another country for international business purposes but does not immediately seek employment in the local labor market. Turkey's e-Visa is valid for 180 days, or six months, from the date of application. In order to obtain a business visa for Turkey, the traveler must submit their visa application to the Turkish Embassy or Consulate. You must also provide an invitation letter from a Turkish company or organization to act as a hosting agent. Another way to enter Turkey is to apply for a Turkey e-Visa entirely online. Citizens of the eligible countries can complete their online Turkey visa application by providing the required details, attaching the required documents and paying the Turkey visa fee.

Documents Required for Turkey Business Visa



A valid passport having no expiry in 6 months, starting from the date of entrance in Turkey.

A valid Turkey Business Visa or Turkey eVisa

Invitation letter from the Turkish company.

A valid email address to receive the e-visa after it has been processed. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey Visa Validity

Travel to Turkey requires a visa. This visa has a validity period of 180 days, beginning on the date you specify on the Turkey Visa Application Form.

Multiple Entry: A multiple entry visa allows you to visit the country on several occasions. You can stay in the nation for up to 90 days regardless of how frequently you visit. If you stay in the country for longer than that period, you face deportation and a fine.

Single entry: The eVisa is valid for 30 days for a single entry and 180 days for multiple entries. This means that your stay in Turkey (one week or two weeks, but no more than 30 days) must occur within 180 days of the day your visa was issued.