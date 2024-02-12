Azerbaijani Finance Ministry To Set Up Liquidation Commission For Defunct Azersığorta

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. A liquidation
commission has been established in connection with the abolished
Azərsığorta, Trend reports.
The corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov.
According to the order, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan
was directed to form a liquidation commission within five days,
comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the
Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), to carry out the liquidation
of the abolished State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in accordance with civil legislation. Within three
days, AIH must make proposals to the Ministry of Finance of
Azerbaijan for the representative to be included in the liquidation
committee.
Central executive entities within their jurisdiction should take
steps resulting from their normative-legal responsibilities and
report their normative-legal acts or information on their lack of
proposals to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan within three
months.
Execution of the order is entrusted to the legal and legislative
departments of the Cabinet of Ministers Apparatus.
This order comes into force on the date of its signing.
