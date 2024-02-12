Environment Minister Participates In Discussions On Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources,
Mukhtar Babayev, has participated in a meeting dedicated to the
discussion on combating climate change. Azernews reports that the Managing Director of the International Monetary
Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, shared a post about the meeting
with the minister on her X social account.
During his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Mukhtar Babayev, met with the
Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Kristalina Georgieva, about COP29.
UAE Central Bank Governor Khalid Mohammed Balama, UAE Finance
Minister Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Managing Director of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and Head of
the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International
Monetary Fund Jihad Azur participated in the discussion held in the
framework of the World Government Summit.
"It was a pleasure to meet with COP29 President Mukhtar Babaev
on the sidelines of the World Government Summit. We had an
excellent discussion about COP29 priorities and the IMF's efforts
to support global initiatives to address climate change," Georgieva
said.
