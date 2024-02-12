Environment Minister Participates In Discussions On Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, has participated in a meeting dedicated to the discussion on combating climate change. Azernews reports that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, shared a post about the meeting with the minister on her X social account.

It should be noted that Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev also participated in a panel discussion on "Combating Climate Change by Promoting Sustainable Finance" held in Dubai, UAE.

During his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Mukhtar Babayev, met with the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, about COP29.

UAE Central Bank Governor Khalid Mohammed Balama, UAE Finance Minister Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and Head of the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund Jihad Azur participated in the discussion held in the framework of the World Government Summit.

"It was a pleasure to meet with COP29 President Mukhtar Babaev on the sidelines of the World Government Summit. We had an excellent discussion about COP29 priorities and the IMF's efforts to support global initiatives to address climate change," Georgieva said.