'The Indrani Mukerjea Story': Know The REAL Story Of Sheena Bora In THIS Netflix Documentary Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Netflix has released the teaser for the upcoming documentary The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, which adds to the curiosity. Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy direct this fascinating four-episode docuseries that delves into the complexity of the fiercely contested Sheena Bora case. The series, which will air on February 23, was produced by MakeMake in the United States and India Today Group in India.

The trailer explores the scandalous case that rocked India. This Netflix documentary gives insight into the iconic alleged murder case that attracted widespread media coverage. What happened next shocked Mumbai's elite society and the country as a whole, permanently affecting the lives of the Mukerjea and Bora families.

Also Read:

Deepika Padukone shares goofy BTS video from Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' - WATCH

The docuseries features famous personalities such as Mukerjea and her daughter, Vidhie. As the disturbing narrative develops, viewers will witness previously unknown family photos and unnerving phone recordings, which will provide light on the reasons for little Sheena's inexplicable disappearance and put into question each person's version of the truth.

In the poster, Indrani's face is partially hidden. She rose to prominence in 2015 following her claimed role in the 2012 murder of Sheena Bora. The series' trailer is up now.

The trailer delves into the shocking case that shook the nation, interviewing everyone involved, including Indrani. The documentary series features views from Indrani Mukerjea, her children, seasoned journalists, and legal professionals, providing light on dysfunctional family dynamics and complex reasons. It even asks her whether she genuinely killed her kid, to which she says, "What a stupid question". Watch the trailer here.

Netflix India finally announced the premiere date of the series on Indrani Mukerjea, the accused in the Sheena Bora case, in an Instagram post that said, "A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the centre of it all." The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth will be available exclusively on Netflix on February 23."

Also Read:

Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor

In May 2022, the Supreme Court granted bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who was charged with the high-profile murder of Sheena Bora in 2012. The murder case made news multiple times after Sheena Bora, an executive at Mumbai Metro One based in Mumbai, went missing on April 24, 2012. In August 2015, Mumbai Police arrested mother Indrani, former media executive Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai for allegedly abducting and murdering Sheena and then burning her body.