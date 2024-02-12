Kuwaiti Parliament Discusses Tues. Amiri Speech, Other Prominent Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly will hold a session on Tuesday to continue discourse on the Amiri speech, which opened the second regular session of the 17th legislative term.

The session tomorrow would also be discussing a number of prominent issues including the government agenda for 2024-27 in addition to a draft law on reassigning elections' constituencies and the law concerning residency for expatriates.

Other matters, including the parliamentary investigations into the "Caracal helicopter and Eurofighter" deal, a draft law on increasing expense of living allowance, transforming Kuwait Airways Corporation into a shareholding company, and monitoring of commodities prices, would be touched upon during the session.

The parliament would also be focusing on topics such the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority's (Nazaha) mid-annual report between April and September of 2022, parliamentary committees reports on public finances reports of 2020, 2021, and 2022. (end)

ae













MENAFN12022024000071011013ID1107839702