Pashinyan States His Intention To Sign Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The principles
of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been agreed
upon, Yerevan has the political will to sign this document, Prime
Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.
“Essentially, the principles of the peace treaty between Armenia
and Azerbaijan have been agreed upon, and at the end of last year
it seemed to us that we were very close to final agreement,”
Pashinyan said in an interview with The Telegraph.
Negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia
are being held through direct meetings.
