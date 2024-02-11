Jamia Hamdard Professor F B Khan Appointed As Member Bom Of EMMRC

The official order said that the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity as Chairperson (BoM), has nominated Prof Khan as a member on the Board of Management (BoM) of Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), UoK for a period of three years.

EMMRC, UoK is one of the 22 Media Centers established by the UGC in different parts of the country with the objective to meet the need of Higher Education through use of television and other emerging Information Communication Technologies. The BoM of the centre oversees and looks after the activities of the centre (academic, administrative and financial), in accordance with the MoU.

Prof. F. B. Khan is currently Director of the Center for Mass Communication and Media Studies, Jamia Hamdard University, which is one of the top ranking Universities of India for academic excellence. His influence in the field of information, communication and photography is widely acknowledged.

Prof. Farhat Basir Khan has made significant contributions to education and media at various institutions. At Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), he founded the Department of Design and Innovation, as its founder in charge and professor, where he developed innovative curricula, established studios, and attracted renowned faculty.

He also taught at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJK MCRC, JMI) for almost 38 years, establishing media labs and studios and contributing to making it a top institution in electronic media education. In 2006, he founded APEX Academy, a Jindal photo initiative, where he served as founding director and professor. He was appointed as the first Professor of Media and Communication at AJK MCRC, JMI, in 2007 and as Maulana Azad Chair Professor from 2009-2014.

Prof. Farhat Basir Khan has significantly elevated India's global presence in new media and visual arts. In 2009, he put India and Asia on the global map in photography at Cannes, and he led a team that won three Asia Awards in 2009, 2010, and 2011 and the world award in 2009.

As a steering committee member in Gannat, France, Prof. Khan helped establish the first UNESCO-supported conference series on intangible cultural heritage. He has been chosen as an expert from a global pool to create commemorative audio-visuals for UNICEF India and WHO SEAR's Golden Jubilee events.

