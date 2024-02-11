Mobile Fire Groups Destroyed Half Of Drones That Attacked Kyiv Region Overnight Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mobile fire groups shot down half of the enemy drones that attacked Ukraine's northern Kyiv region in the early hours of Sunday, February 11.

Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy is constantly trying to break through Ukrainian defenses, using all types of weapons, but Ukrainian air defense forces disrupt the enemy's insidious plans every day.

"Overnight, in the Kyiv sector, while repelling another Shahed-136/131 drone attack, five of the ten targets destroyed by the defense forces were shot down by mobile fire groups armed with anti-aircraft guns and large-caliber machine guns," the commander said.

On the night of February 10-11, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 40 out of the 45 Shahed-136/131 strike drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine.