Qatar Vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final

Doha, Qatar: After just over four weeks, 50 games and 128 goals, only two teams remain in contention for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title as hosts and defending champions Qatar get set to take on the tournament's surprise package Jordan in Saturday's final at Lusail Stadium.

Akram Afif is crowned top-scorer, MVP of the tournament

Qatar has been crowned the Asian Cup 2023 Champions!

89'

A third penalty kick for Qatar

The official attendance for the Asian Cup 2023 final at Lusail Stadium is 86,492 fans

IN PHOTOS: Akram Afif shoots to score his second goal from the penalty spot during the final match between Qatar and Jordan at Lusail Stadium. Photos: AFP

AFIF DOUBLES!

IN PHOTOS: Yazan Al Naimat celebrates after scoring his team's first goal for Jordan during the final match against Qatar. Photos: AFP

---

71'

Penalty for Qatar

JORDAN EQUALIZE

61'

The Jordanian side threaten the Qatari goal once again but Barsham is up for it.

IN PHOTOS: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the closing ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

59'

Two dangerous chances in the span of a minute for Jordan, both dealt with by Al Annabi keeper Mashaal Barsham to keep Qatar's lead safe.

52' SUB: QATAR

Jassem Gaber and captain Hassan Al Haydos exit the field to make way for Ali Asad and Abdulaziz Hatem

SECOND HALF KICKS OFF

AFIF'S GOAL

HALF TIME!

45' + 3'

Jordan with their most dangerous chance so far as Musa Tamari's shot is blocked infront of goal by the Qatari defence

Akram Afif has become the tournament's top scorer, alongside Iraqi striker Ayman Hussein at 6 goals each.

31'

Lucas Mendes' header is parried away by goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila, denying the Qatari team a second goal.

GOAL IN PICTURES

QATAR ARE UP!

20'

Afif is tackled in the box and it is a penalty for the Qatari team.

18'

Yellow card for Jordan's Ali Olwan

17'

The score remains 0-0, with Qatar dominating ball possession and Jordan displaying a strong defense

Amir greets fans

Kick-off



Amir arrives

Official lineups

Al Nashama are here, ready to battle the Qatari Al Annabi side for a chance at a historic AFC Asian Cup crowning

The Qatari Al Annabi team arrives at Lusail Stadium with the hopes of defending their title against Jordan and achieving back-to-back AFC Asian Cup glory

MOOD!

FAN VIBES ON!

Few hours ahead of the #QatarvJordan finals, The Peninsula lensman Rajan Vadakkemuriyil captures the atmosphere at Lusail Stadium

Ma Ning to referee the final

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that Ma Ning from China will take charge of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Final today, which will be staged at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Read more

Battle of the tacticians: Marquez Lopez and Hussein Ammouta

Qatar are within one match of retaining the AFC Asian Cup title and if they do, head coach Marquez Lopez will deserve as much as credit as the players. Meanwhile Hussein Ammouta is one match away from leading Jordan to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title and if he does, it will be the crowning glory for an individual who has spent the better part of his career - as a player and a coach - in Asia. Read more these two coaches and their approach to the game that has led them to Lusail Stadium .

Qatar, Jordan eye glory at highly-anticipated AFC Asian Cup final

History beckons for hosts Qatar and Jordan as they square off in the highly-anticipated AFC Asian Cup final, eyeing glory at the iconic Lusail Stadium this evening.

Defending champions Qatar are eager to wrap up their dream run in the tournament by lifting the coveted trophy in front of home fans at the 88000-capacity venue, where Lionel Messi's Argentina defeated France in the epic World Cup final 14 months ago.

The victory would make Qatar only the fifth nation in the event's history to win back-to-back titles along with South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Jordan will look to cap their phenomenal campaign with the maiden crown. Read more