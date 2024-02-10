Dutch Family Dies In Hiking Accident In Swiss Mountains

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The alarm had been raised on Thursday evening, after the Dutch family had not been heard from since Wednesday.

The three bodies were then found late on Friday morning, some 300 metres down a steep path, canton Vaud police said in a statement on Saturday. The mother and daughter, who were on holiday in Switzerland, lived in the Netherlands, while the son lived in the Lausanne area.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the event. For the time being, there is nothing to suggest that it was not an accident, a police spokesman told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

A major search operation was launched involving several helicopters, which worked through the night with thermal binoculars. The bodies were found thanks to the helicopters, the spokesman said.