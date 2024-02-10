Earthquake Today: Quake Of 5.6 Magnitude Strikes Philippines' Mindanao

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said quake was 10 km (6 miles) deep, GFZ said read: Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after a 6.1 magnitude quake jolts AfghanistanThe Philippine seismology agency had a different reading, saying it was a magnitude 5.9 earthquake with a depth of 27 km (16.8 miles). The Philippine agency also said in a bulletin it was expecting no damage, but that there could be aftershocks read: Earthquake today: 5.7 magnitude quake hits Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big IslandRescue workers searching for dozens of missing people in an earlier landslide in Maco town in the southern Philippines province of Davao de Oro had to stop their operations because of the earthquake, authorities said read: Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits ChinaThe death toll from the landslide, which happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site, has reached 28, with 77 still missing and 32 injured, including a 3-year-old girl rescued on Friday after 60 hours under rubble read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes eastern TurkeyTorrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.

