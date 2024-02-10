Here's How Netizens Reacted To Pakistan Election Result With Memes, Jokes And Satires: 'Pakistan Army Has Never Won....'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan reported center stage was occupied by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan in these general elections and both leaders claimed victory separately.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results but both former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Friday declared victory in elections even as the counting of votes continued in Pakistan on Saturday read: Pakistan Elections: US, UK, EU demand probe into irregularities, fraud as both Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan claim victoryVoting concluded in Pakistan for parliamentary elections on Thursday, February 8 at 5 pm amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct.
Also read: Pakistan Election Result: From Pakistan Army, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan to rigging claims | 20 riveting things to knowNetizens were strong to react to the news of both leading parties declaring victory amid speculations of rigging at general elections. Social media users were quick to respond with memes, jokes and satires while critically analysing the situation read: Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Imran as Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto okay coalition govtOne social media user on social media platform X said,“Imran Khan has married 3 times and is very interested in girls, that is why Muslim girls of Pakistan like Imran Khan very much. Even Muslim girls are betraying their families to vote for Imran Khan.”Second user tweeted an image of vote count of the two main leading political parties of the country with the tags 'before ' and 'after.'Also read: Pakistan Elections: A look at challenges awaiting new govt amid poll result uncertaintyA third user gave a meme on vote counting stating,“ELECTION COMMISSION OF PAKISTAN COUNTING PMLN VOTES.”Also read: Pakistan election results rigged? What's claimed as Imran Khan's PTI- backed candidates lead Nawaz Sharif's partyAnother user gave a satirical message, \"Pakistan Army has never won any war and never lost any election.\" Winning streak continues.A social media user shared a sarcastic meme with reference to Imran Khan's AI generated victory speech United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process and urged a probe into reported irregularities amid speculations of rigging. Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in US tweeted,“Sikandar Raja, Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (ECP):“Elections will be free and fair. Voters will be free to cast their vote for their chosen candidate.” Raja is delusional. PAK'S ELECTION = A FARCE PAK = THIRD WORLD.”A user commented,“Petition to get Star link for Pakistan in General election days.”Ahead of general elections in India, a user made a satire with a video clip that he claimed to be from Pakistan. He said,“This is the reason why Indian opposition is demanding election using ballot papers, scenes from Pakistan yesterday.”
