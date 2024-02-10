Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan Ink Action Plan For Cooperation In 2024-2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. Türkiye and
Kyrgyzstan have signed a new action plan, which will serve as a
"roadmap" for advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two
countries for the years 2024–2025, Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the
document was signed following the 11th meeting of the
Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic
Cooperation. Along with the "roadmap," bilateral documents were
signed in the energy and transport sectors.
The co-chairs of the meeting were the Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and the Vice President of
Türkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz.
Japarov said that during the meeting of the Intergovernmental
Commission, the most pressing issues were discussed, which will
elevate not only trade and economic cooperation but also fraternal
relations between the two countries to a new level.
"Economic cooperation is a priority direction in Kyrgyz-Turkish
bilateral relations. Türkiye is one of the main trade and
investment partners of Kyrgyzstan and occupies a special place in
the structure of Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade," Japarov said.
Meanwhile, during the business forum held within the framework
of the commission, Kyrgyzstan proposed cooperation to Turkish
entrepreneurs in various sectors, including agriculture, energy,
light industry, processing, and mining industries.
Entrepreneurs from both countries participated in the business
forum, and as a result, several contracts were signed.
