$750 Tax Rebate Check From Arizona Coming In November

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Some Arizona families will receive stimulus money this month due to a new tax plan included in the state budget, called the Arizona Families Tax Rebate Program. Eligible families could get $750 in a tax rebate check from Arizona. Around 740,000 taxpayers are estimated to qualify for the rebate payment.

Tax rebate check from Arizona: who will get it?

The Arizona Families Tax Rebate Program is part of the $17.8 billion budget that Gov. Katie Hobbs approved in May this year. During the budget negotiations, Republican lawmakers set aside about $260 million to establish the Arizona Families Tax Rebate.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus championed the rebate legislation, which was included in Senate Bill 1734, during the budgeting process.

According to state officials, the objective of the tax rebate check from Arizona is to offer relief to taxpayers struggling due to high inflation and gas prices. The Arizona Department of Revenue plans to start distributing the rebate check by November 15.

Full-year residents who filed a state Arizona tax return for 2021 and claimed at least one dependent should qualify for the Arizona Families Tax Rebate. Taxpayers also must have owed at least $1 in taxes during 2019, 2020, or 2021 to qualify for the rebate.

Taxpayers don't need to apply for the tax rebate check from Arizona. Arizona's Department of Revenue will use the recent tax information to identify the taxpayers who qualify for this one-time rebate.

The rebate amount is $250 for each eligible dependent below 17 years and $100 for each eligible dependent over 17 years. A qualifying taxpayer can receive the rebate for up to three dependents. So, the maximum rebate a taxpayer could receive is up to $750.

Visit the Department of Revenue's tax rebate site to get more information on the Arizona Families Tax Rebate Program.

Arizona Families Tax Rebate Program: more details

Eligible taxpayers will receive the tax rebate check from Arizona either through direct deposit or paper check delivered via mail. Paper checks will be mailed to recipients for whom the department doesn't already have direct deposit information on file.

Arizona's Department of Revenue is sending letters to eligible residents regarding the Families Tax Rebate. The letter informs that the rebate will be sent in November, as well as how residents can check their eligibility and status for the payment.

“The Arizona Department of Revenue is pleased to inform you that, as a result of Governor Hobbs' 2023 bipartisan budget, you may be eligible for a one-time Arizona Families Tax Rebate,” read a part of the letter.

On November 1, the state Department of Revenue and Governor Hobbs will launch a site to help taxpayers check their eligibility and status for the rebate. Arizona's Department of Revenue recommends that taxpayers check azgovernor for the latest news and updates on the Arizona Families Tax Rebate.