Dheeraj Dhoopar To Essay Lead In ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ After Generational Leap

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: * Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu', is set to play the lead in the popular television show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' after a leap of 22 years in the show.

Starting February 21, the show will take a generational leap of 22 years, and actor Raymon Kakar will replace Aditi Sharma as the elder Dua. She is now seen as a strong matriarch who has taken over the family business. The show will now focus on the journey of Dua's daughters - half-sisters Ibaadat (Haider and Ghazal's daughter), and Mannat (Haider and Dua's daughter) who are against the misuse of the law that allows polygamy by men.

Their disagreement is that some men take advantage of the law to justify infidelity. However, they soon find themselves entangled in it personally, as they fall in love with the same man, Subhaan, played by Dheeraj.

Subhaan shares a deeper bond with Dua than he does with his parents. He believes in the power of music as a medium for spreading love and joy but not for personal gain, and as a result, keeps his face concealed by a mask.

Talking about the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar said: "I am thrilled to be back on Zee TV and part of an interesting show like 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'. I am playing the role of Subhaan, who is a businessman and a singing sensation which is his hidden identity, and I can't wait to explore this character.”

He further mentioned:“The show's unique narrative drew me in and I look forward to contributing to its continued success. It's an exciting opportunity, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the twists and turns that await them in the post-leap storyline.”

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/kvd