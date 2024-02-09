Contactless Payment Market Trends 2024, Global Size, Growth, Industry Statistics And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global contactless payment market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2024-2032.

Contactless payment enables users to make digital payments without requiring physical contact between involved parties. It utilizes various methods, including credit and debit cards, smart cards, key fobs, and smartphone-based online payment applications. The solution involves an embedded integrated circuit (IC) chip, antenna, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) or near-field communication (NFC) as standard technologies, ensuring secure transactions. Compared to contact-based payment alternatives, contactless payments are faster, safer, and more convenient, improving the overall consumer experience. Consequently, they are widely used across various industries, including retail, healthcare, energy, hospitality, transportation, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Contactless Payment Market Trends:

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has surged the need for contactless payments to curb the spread of the disease, which represents one of the primary factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the expanding BFSI industry and rapid digital transformations across different sectors are other factors driving the market growth. The increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of contactless payment tools and the growing demand for faster checkouts at banks are contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the development of biometric-based contactless smart cards and novel RFID tags and the adoption of blockchain and 5G technologies are providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Some of these key players include:



Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems (Global Payments Inc.)

IDEMIA (Advent International)

Ingenico Group (Worldline S.A.)

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Pax Technology

Setomatic Systems

Thales Group

Valitor

Verifone Systems Inc. (Francisco Partners) Visa Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global contactless payment market based on technology, device, solution, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:



Near Field Communication (NFC)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Infrared (IR) Others

Breakup by Device:



Smartphones and Wearables

Point-of-Sale Terminals Smart Cards

Breakup by Solution:



Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-Sales Payment Analytics

Breakup by Application:



BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

