Business Process-As-A-Service (Bpaas) Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market

size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 135.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) is a cloud computing model that offers businesses access to predefined, standardized, and automated business processes and services through the Internet. BPaaS providers deliver these services on a subscription basis, allowing companies to streamline their operations without requiring extensive in-house infrastructure or expertise. Additionally, it includes numerous business functions such as customer service, human resources, finance, and supply chain management. It allows organizations to scale and customize these processes according to their specific needs, reducing operational costs and enhancing efficiency. It also offers flexibility, agility, and cost savings, making it an attractive option for companies of all sizes. At present, business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) is gaining immense popularity across the globe.

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Trends and Drivers:

The business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market is primarily driven by the continuous development of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation technologies. In addition, it enhances the capabilities of service providers, allowing them to offer sophisticated and efficient solutions, thus influencing market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of BPaas in the healthcare sector to handle medical billing and coding tasks ensures accurate and timely reimbursement from insurance companies while managing electronic health records (EHRs), improving patient care coordination and data security, thus representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing use of BPaaS by banks and financial institutions for risk assessment and fraud detection, utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to protect against financial threats, helps them stay compliant with ever-evolving regulations by automating compliance checks and reporting, thus accelerating market growth. Furthermore, the extensive demand for BPaaS by manufacturing companies to aid in production planning and scheduling, optimizing manufacturing processes, and reducing downtime is propelling the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Process:



Human Resource Management

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Digital Asset Management Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Private

Public Hybrid

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing and Retail Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Conduent Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited Tech Mahindra Limited and Wipro Limited

