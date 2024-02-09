Punyam Academy Launches Comprehensive Instrument Calibration Courses Globally On Online Platforms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, February 07, 2024: In the wake of growing demand for trained instrument calibration specialists across the world, Punyam Academy has announced the availability of its highly-acclaimed comprehensive instrument calibration courses on online platforms that are accessible throughout the world. These courses aim at developing instrument calibration skills among students and jobseekers to help them improve their career graph and get white-collared jobs easily, and upgrade the skills of quality and calibration laboratory professionals as well.



Punyam Academyï¿1⁄2s newly-launched instrument calibration courses include some exclusive online courses for Calibration Lab Technicians, Advanced mechanical instrument calibration training, Calibration course for thermal instruments, Electro- technical lab calibration course, Basic instrument calibration training, Advanced thermal instrument calibration training, and many more. All these courses are designed by qualified and highly experienced calibration experts to impart calibration skills in the course users.



"Many International quality compliance and regulatory standards have now made instrument calibration a requirement for Industries. Our goal is to make available high-quality instrument calibration training courses for skill upgradation of individuals in a convenient way all over the world," said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director and CEO at Punyam Academy Private Limited, while announcing the availability of comprehensive instrument calibration courses on online platforms.



With the instrument calibration online courses of Punyam Academy, users may now easily access expert-led calibration training modules from anywhere in the world, allowing them to improve their calibration abilities and grow in the area of instrument calibration. These instrument calibration courses can prove to be useful for Quality managers, Engineers, Professionals, Calibration and Manufacturing Engineers, Students, Apprentices, Metrologists, Metrology Managers, Individuals, etc. The courses offer lots of benefits for users, such as an authentic globally-recognized course certificate and easy download of the learning materials for future reference. Punyam Academyï¿1⁄2s newly launched instrument calibration courses cover a wide range of topics, including the fundamentals of calibration, Calibration methods and procedures, Measurement Uncertainty calculation in line with ISO/IEC 17025 standard for calibration laboratories, preparing worksheets and calibration certificate, and much more.



About Punyam Academy

Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd is a globally acknowledged training provider company, which offers various types of Management training, technical courses and skill upgradation training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification based on ISO and many other management system standards. Punyam Academy specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor training based on ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 17025 and other more than 50 management system standards as instrument calibration training, Food safety officer training, risk manager training, SA 8000 auditor training and more. For more details click:







