Journey’S End Farm To Welcome International Grand Prix Show Jumping Competitor, Ariel Yazid.

International Grand Prix Show Jumping competitor and trainer, Ariel Yazid will relocate his award winning program following winter season in Wellington, Florida. Yazid, who spent eleven years training and competing in Europe (France) and has since become a familiar face in the Grand Prix arena, has decided to base his training operation out of Journey's End Farm (Chester County, Pennsylvania).







Yazid plans to split his winter competition schedule between Wellington International to compete at the Winter Equestrian Festival (Wellington, Florida) and the World Equestrian Center (Ocala, Florida). The seasoned competitor will compete with two horses; a nine year old gaining show miles in the 35-1 division and also, a talented FEI 7 year old who Yazid aims to compete at the Young Horse Finals. Yazid will join Journey's End Farm at the summation of the winter season where he will begin welcoming horses and riders for training on April 15th, 2024.

The addition of Yazid will fulfill owner Elizabeth Shiah's vision for the equestrian facility.“We are excited to offer northern Chester County the opportunity to work with such incredibly

accomplished riders and trainers in these respective disciplines.” Said Shiah. The farm, which has been a staple within the equestrian community since it's inception in 1988, currently serves as home base for Grand Prix Dressage competitor and United States Dressage Federation Gold Medalist, Rick Silvia as well as 5* 3-Day Eventer, Hayley Frielick (New Zealand). With forty stalls in the main center aisle stable, an oversized indoor arena with Geo German Textile footing, a 200 x 200 irrigated outdoor jumping arena, a derby field with a professional grade open water, a regulation dressage court and a cross country course; the farm is uniquely designed to accommodate these three disciplines under one roof.





