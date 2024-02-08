North Korea Repeales Law On Economic Cooperation With South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pyongyang has annulled previously adopted laws governing
economic cooperation with the South. These are the Law on
Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation, adopted in 2005, and the Law on
the Special Tourist Zone in the Geumgangsan Mountains, adopted in
2011, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The relevant decision was made the day before by the Standing
Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK. Earlier in
North Korea, the institutions that dealt with inter-Korean
relations - the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the
Motherland and the Department of Tourism in the Geumgangsan
Mountains were liquidated.
According to the Ministry of Reunification of the Republic of
Kazakhstan, the repeal of the laws was expected, and this step will
lead to further isolation of North Korea. Meanwhile, the agreements
on inter-Korean economic cooperation do not lose their force due to
North Korea's unilateral decision.
