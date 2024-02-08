DOVE INTRODUCES NEW VITAMINCARE+ DEODORANT SUPERPOWERED WITH VITAMIN B3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest aluminum-free deodorant from Dove enhances your skin's natural odor defenses to deliver 72-hour odor control, while providing new levels of skincare for your underarms



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove introduces NEW Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant – fortified with Vitamin B3 to enhance your skin's natural odor defenses, and featuring a revolutionary aluminum-free formula that delivers 72-hour odor control while nourishing underarm skin 10 layers deep.

Rooted in science and skincare benefits, Dove believes that delicate underarm skin deserves the nourishment and care we give the rest of our skin, and designed NEW Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant to act as skincare for your underarms. The deodorant is enriched with Vitamin B3 and nourishes the underarm skin 10 layers deep to help rebuild and repair the skin's natural moisture barrier and reduce dryness, all while working diligently to restore an even, healthy looking skin tone over time.

When it comes to fighting odor, VitaminCare+ Deodorant works with the skin's natural odor defense to counteract odor-causing bacteria. Our skin has Antimicrobial Peptides, or AMPs, at the surface which help keep odor causing bacteria at bay. New research from Dove found that Vitamin B3 is equipped to support AMPs to enhance odor control.

"We know that more and more consumers are seeking aluminum-free deodorant options, but they're often left disappointed with non-effective or even irritating formulas. This is why we're so thrilled to introduce a new product that pushes the science of aluminum-free formulas forward," said Pranav Chandan, US Head of Deodorants at Unilever. "Fortified with Vitamin B3, Dove VitaminCare+ is the next generation of aluminum-free deodorants that provides women the

superior odor protection they expect, while also providing new levels of care they deserve for their underarm skin."

NEW Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant is available in six covetable fragrances:



Coconut & Shea

Raspberry & Rose

Lavender & Chamomile

Cucumber & Melon

Peaches & Shea Butter Coconut Water & Aloe

In celebration of the new product launch, Dove is teaming up with best friends and Giggly Squad podcast hosts, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, to kick off the #DoveB3stieCheck – a campaign encouraging you to put NEW Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant's odor-fighting abilities to the test by having your bestie sniff your pits after using Dove VitaminCare+ and sharing the results on social media by tagging @Dove.

Try the NEW Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant today and see if it passes your own #DoveB3stieCheck! Now available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide, SRP: $11.99.

Media Contact: Carmen Spencer, [email protected]

