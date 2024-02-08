Dubai Police Inducts All-New Geely Tugella Vehicles Into Fleet Of Patrol Cars

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has announced the induction of three all-new Geely Tugella vehicles to the exciting fleet of Dubai Police patrol vehicles.

The specially-modified Geely Tugella vehicles in the trademark green and white livery will be part of the formidable team of vehicles and supercars for Dubai Police that are deployed for law enforcement throughout the emirate. The partnership between AGMC and Dubai Police builds on the growing reputation of the all-new Geely Tugella, featuring an iconic fastback coupe design that provides superior aerodynamics, along with a raft of exciting technology and unrivalled performance. The sportback's elegance and superior aerodynamics are the result of the 14-degree golden ratio unbroken roofline extension from the top of the windshield down to the tail of the car.

Powered by leading features such as an L-shaped asymmetrical cockpit that offers unmatched visibility and easy-to-reach controls for officers on the job, the Tugella also offers Geely's hallmark Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) reliability, and outstanding driver comfort.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive, said:“We are delighted to support the untiring efforts of Dubai Police through this partnership to supply the latest Geely Tugella vehicles. As a trend-setting and comfortable sportback boasting some of the industry's most advanced technology, safety and performance features, the newly inducted Geely Tugella vehicles will help enhance and optimize security, safety and traffic operations in the city as a part of the Dubai Police patrol fleet. Backed by Geely's impeccable commitment to quality, the Tugella offers a high level of performance that perfectly serve the purpose of its induction into the Dubai Police fleet. AGMC has been at the service of the nation for decades, and this new partnership featuring Geely and Dubai Police is a proud moment for all of us.”

With an unbeatable combination of style, safety and technology, the all-new Geely Tugella recently surpassed global auto industry reliability verification standards, derived from performance tests conducted in 57 environments.

The Tugella elevates driving to a new level with its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection engine, providing a power output of 238hp and torque of 350nm. Its Aisin 8-speed automatic transmission and BorgWarner's fifth generation 4WD system, ensures superior road handling through even distribution of power between its axles. This sophisticated combination of powertrain and chassis technology enables the Tugella to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds – setting the stage for a thrilling driving experience on the UAE's roads.

The Tugella's stunning list of features not only include top-of-range industry benchmarks such as keyless start, Electric Parking Brake, and adaptive cruise control system, but also comes with a bundle of unmissable safety facilities such as a 540° camera, Hill Start and Descent Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Crossing Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Identification Function (SLIF). An in-built wave radar scans blind spots to ensure driving safety, especially when reversing at low speed – where pedestrians and vehicles approaching laterally can be detected in real-time.

A key highlight of the Geely Tugella's interior is the Interstellar Aurora Cockpit featuring a seamless blend of superior technology, and a jet plane throttle-inspired gear shifter. The latest intelligent vehicle technologies turn the Tugella into a smart car providing greater connectivity and convenience, while the high-tech dual 12-inch screen can also display Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions that make every journey safer.