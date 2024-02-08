IDEMIA Secure Transactions Partners With Arab National Bank To Launch The First Card With Braille Printing Technology In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a division of IDEMIA Group, is a leading provider of payment and connectivity solutions for financial institutions, mobile network operators and automotive manufacturers. IST is pleased to announce its latest partnership with arab national bank (anb), one of the largest banks in the Middle East.

On 6 February, anb and IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) launched a payment card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, distinguished by the unique feature of having all essential details printed in Braille. This includes the card number, expiry date and CVV. This development marks a first in the country and exemplifies the shared ambitions of IST and anb to build a strong partnership based on progress and innovation.

An innovative partnership to facilitate the everyday life of visually impaired customers:

With this innovative solution in the payment market, IST and anb reaffirm their dedication to improving accessibility for partially sighted and blind cardholders, by tackling barriers in payment processes, particularly in online transactions that often necessitate third-party interventions-an aspect that can be unsettling for the cardholder. The addition of Braille text to cards helps to remove some of the obstacles, empowering consumers to be autonomous and ensuring the security of all their payment actions.

A long-standing commitment to delivering accessible payment methods:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions has consistently distinguished itself as a highly committed actor, particularly in providing solutions adapted to all. This innovation aligns with the inclusive approach with the creation of Touch Cards, which enable partially sighted and blind individuals to identify their payment cards in their wallets, as well as the development of biometric payment cards.

The deployment of this Braille card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a further step in this inclusive payment strategy, and a real achievement for IDEMIA Secure Transactions and Arab National Bank.

“This partnership with arab national bank on an inclusive payment solution is a genuine source of pride for IDEMIA Secure Transactions. It underscores our ambition to pursue our development in the country, following our implementation with a card personalization center in Riyadh. We are pleased to be the first in the Kingdom to offer this innovative and inclusive feature, and we will remain dedicated to bringing ambitious innovations to the people of Saudi Arabia in the years to come.” said Hennie DUPLESSIS, Senior Vice-President for Payment Services in MEA at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

“anb's launch of the braille card represents a step forward in its commitment to make its services accessible to all segments of society. It also encompasses boosting social well-being and improving the overall customer experience by leveraging all resources and capabilities to stimulate meaningful change.” commented Khaled Al Rashed, Head of Retail Banking Group at arab national bank.“anb shapes its community programs and initiatives around a set of core values: sustainability, empowerment, innovation, partnership, and meaningful impact.”