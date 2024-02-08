Arab Forum For Multidimensional Social Development Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the two-day Arab high-level forum for multidimensional social development kicked off in Doha yesterday.

The forum, which sees the attendance of Arab Ministers and officials of social development as well as representatives of relevant regional and international organisations, aims to discuss several significant topics that represent a top priority for the joint Arab social development action, led by Second Arab Decade for Persons with Disabilities 2023-2032, the Second Arab Multidimensional Poverty Report, in addition to highlighting the sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life of Arab individuals and communities.

In her speech during the opening session, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad said that the forum represents a new era of solidarity and cooperation to achieve Arab development goals so that production becomes a way of life for Arab societies and families, transcending the culture of consumption that does not build nations but rather damages their will.

She affirmed the determination to move toward comprehensive development and investment in the Arab human being. The first thing to invest in is his thoughts and mind, particularly the mentality of production and construction, so that our Arab societies rise with the help of their people, self-sufficient with their wealth.

She pointed out that the culture of production is a pure Arab culture, inherited from the ancestors, and appeared as spontaneous behaviour for the Arab family to overcome the challenges it faces. The following generations kept the same approach and path so that their own hands would make their food, medicine, and livelihood.

The Minister of Social Development and Family emphasised that the transformations and developments witnessed in the Arab region in various fields require everyone to reconsider the mechanisms and procedures for dealing with the aspirations and needs of societies with new visions, especially in the social, economic, and psychological fields.

She stressed the importance of implementing the social dimensions of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by eliminating poverty, ensuring the rights of children and persons with disabilities, and serving social development issues related to family, entrepreneurship, and establishing peace.

Al Misnad stressed that Qatar was keen to host this forum as an affirmation of its commitment to strengthening joint Arab social and developmental action, hoping that it will constitute a positive starting point for improvement in the developmental situation of Arab societies in a way that confirms the principle that no one should be left behind in development.

Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity and President of the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs H E Nevin Al Kabbaj said that the Arab forum for multidimensional social development represents a strong start to the work of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs during 2024. She emphasised everyone's keenness to exchange experiences and organise qualitative events that establish policies and programmes that can be implemented on the ground.

She indicated that issues of multidimensional poverty constitute a priority in this regard, along with issues of persons with disabilities and the implementation of the relevant international convention.

She also praised Qatar's initiative to hold a high-level meeting tomorrow, within the framework of the forum, on enhancing integrated social protection and consolidating Arab principles and customs related to the family to launch an Arab declaration and a firm stance against unacceptable trends at all levels that harm families and violate tolerant customs and principles based on common and sound sense.

Secretary-General of the Arab League H E Ahmed Aboul Gheit praised Qatar's efforts, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, in supporting joint Arab action in the field of social affairs.

He said the forum comes at a difficult time in the Arab region that is witnessing an unprecedented social and humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the heinous Israeli crimes in the Palestinian territories, violating all international and humanitarian laws and values.