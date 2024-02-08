Unleash Tactical Superiority With The Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group, Now Available At Weapon Works

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Burlington, NC, 8th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Weapon Works, a leading provider of premium firearms and accessories, proudly announces the availability of the Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group, a cutting-edge product designed to meet the demands of discerning firearm enthusiasts and professionals. As one of the exclusive suppliers of this exceptional product, Weapon Works continues to uphold its commitment to delivering top-tier firearm solutions to its customers.

The Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group stands out as a pinnacle of innovation and reliability, featuring the RIS II picatinny quad rail that has been adopted by the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) for the SOPMOD Block II program since 2005. This upper receiver group is meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled performance, combining advanced materials with precision engineering.

Check out Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Now!

Key Features of the Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group:

Barrel Excellence: Built around a 14 Cold Hammer Forged M4 Profile barrel, the Daniel Defense M4A1 ensures superior durability and accuracy. The barrel comes with a permanently attached Daniel Defense Flash Suppressor, enhancing control and reducing muzzle flash.

Ambidextrous Operation: The independently ambi GRIP-N-RIP Charging Handle accommodates both left- and right-handed shooters, providing versatile and efficient operation in any tactical scenario.

Premium Materials: Crafted from high-quality materials, including a Mil-Spec upper receiver with indexing marks and M4 feed ramps, 7075-T6 Aluminum components, and a Chrome Moly Vanadium Steel barrel, the M4A1 promises long-lasting performance.

Gas System: The pinned low profile gas block is CNC machined of 4140 hardened steel and features Mil-Spec Heavy Phosphate Coating. The carbine-length direct impingement gas system ensures reliable function.

Muzzle Device: Equipped with the Daniel Defense Extended Flash Suppressor, made from 17-4 PH Stainless Steel, and salt bath nitride finished. Pinned and welded to the barrel for compliance and enhanced stability.

Bolt Carrier Group: The M16 profile bolt carrier group is Mil-Spec MP tested, chrome-lined, and features a properly staked gas key, ensuring consistent and reliable cycling.

Handguard: The Daniel Defense M4A1 Rail Interface System (RIS) II, CNC machined of 6061-T6 Aluminum, provides a robust and customizable platform. Type III Hard Coat Anodized in FDE for enhanced durability.

Charging Handle: The GRIP-N-RIP Charging Handle is CNC machined of 7075-T6 Aluminum, with handles and latch CNC machined of 6061-T6 Aluminum. Heavy-duty stainless steel roll pins and Type III Hard Coat Anodized finish ensure resilience.

Rail Panels: Daniel Defense Rail Panels, made from Santoprene, are heat-resistant up to 300°F, adding ergonomic comfort and control.

Proudly Made in the USA: The Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group is crafted with precision and pride in the United States, ensuring the highest standards of quality.

Sights are sold separately, allowing users to customize their setup according to individual preferences.

Weapon Works is proud to bring the Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group to our discerning customers. This exceptional product embodies the commitment to excellence and innovation that defines both Daniel Defense and Weapon Works. The M4A1's precision engineering, premium materials, and advanced features make it a standout in the world of firearms. As the owner of Weapon Works, I am excited to provide our customers with access to this pinnacle of tactical superiority, delivering not just a product but a statement of quality and reliability. Zac, Owner of Weapon Works.

About Weapon Works

Weapon Works is a trusted supplier of high-quality firearms and accessories, dedicated to providing customers with top-tier products for personal defense, sport shooting, and professional applications. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Weapon Works continually seeks to offer cutting-edge solutions to the firearm community.

For more information about the Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper Receiver Group and other premium firearm products, please visit Weapon Works website .