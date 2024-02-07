Zelensky: We Respond To Every Missile, Every Shahed To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will respond to the Russian Federation for every missile and every drone fired by the aggressor on the territory of the state.

This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address , Ukrinform reported.

"In Kyiv, the debris from the Russian morning strike was still being cleared in the evening. A residential building. Dozens of victims. Four people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends," the Head of State noted.

The President reminded that as a result of enemy strikes, there were victims and damage in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Kherson regions.

"We will respond to every missile, every Shahed," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense was operating in Kyiv and other cities.

On the morning of February 7, the Air Defense Forces destroyed about 20 enemy missiles over Kyiv and the region.



In the capital, a multi-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district was damaged as a result of a Russian air attack. Earlier, four people were reported dead and 40 injured.