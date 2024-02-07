Upland Launches Two New Liability Products Targeting The Professional Liability And Excess Cyber Liability Markets

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Upland Capital Group (Upland) continues its growth by introducing two new liability products to its portfolio: Professional Liability Errors and Omissions as well as Excess Cyber Liability.

The Professional Liability team is led by Kate Walas, a proven industry veteran with over 20 years of financial lines underwriting and leadership experience who served most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer and founder of Indigo Specialty Underwriters. She is joined by Steve Adam, Senior Vice President; Kevin Kiernan, Vice President; and Roberta Loura, Senior Underwriter. The new product offers up to $10 million in errors and omissions capacity for professional services firms and is available in all fifty states.

The Excess Cyber Liability team is led by Jackie Lee, another proven industry veteran with over 20 years of success in financial lines underwriting, focusing the last sixteen years on cyber liability risks. She most recently served as the Head of the US Cyber Technology/ Professional Liability with Validus. She is joined by Thomas Riley, Senior Underwriter. The new Upland Excess Cyber product offers excess coverage for financial services, technology, retail, construction, and manufacturing risks with up to $10 million in capacity. The excess cyber liability product also provides the ability to blend with tech errors and omissions and miscellaneous professional liability coverage.

"Upland is first and foremost about the people we bring in as we develop new products," stated James Damonte, Upland's CUO and president of insurance operations. "Kate and Jackie, as well as their teams, bring not only valuable experience in their prospective markets, but demonstrate the 'we-entrepreneur' work ethic that is our mission here at Upland. I am excited to offer these two new products as we diversify our portfolio."

For more information on both new liability products, visit our website at uplandcapgroup .

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best rated "A-" VIII specialty property/casualty insurer headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned insurance carrier, Upland Specialty Insurance Company, the company markets, underwrites and services specialty insurance products in select markets to include excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability, excess public entity, professional liability errors and omissions as well as excess cyber liability.

Media Contact: Blake Zipoy, Marketing and Communications







