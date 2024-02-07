Presence Of Nonpartisan Institutions In Azerbaijan Ensures Democratic Elections, Says Durrani

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The pre-election environment is amicable. The spirit of the
people of Azerbaijan is high, and they are enthusiastic about this
election.
Ahsan Hamid Durrani, head of Pakistan's Policy Research Centre,
who participated in the elections as an observer, said these words
in a comment for Azernews. He called the election a great day in
the history of Azerbaijan.
"For the people of Azerbaijan, this is an important moment since
this will be the first election to be held in the sovereign state
of Azerbaijan. It's a testament to the flourishing democracy in
Azerbaijan," he said.
A. Durrani also said that he is sure that the elections will be
held in a very fair manner and added that he will participate in
the elections in several constituencies.
"Azerbaijan has strong and nonpartisan institutions, especially
the election commission, which is responsible for conducting these
elections. As an observer, I expect that the elections should be
held in a free, fair, and transparent way. The fact that
Azerbaijan's Election Commission has invited international
observers is a testament to its confidence in its ability to uphold
the integrity of these elections. As an observer, I will be
visiting various polling stations where I will make assessments of
the voting and counting process. I am confident that this election
will strengthen Azerbaijan's democracy and institutions. The CEC
has provided the observers with all the necessary information so
they can conduct their duties effectively," he emphasised.
Emphasising that the elections were held in the liberated
Garabagh for the first time, the expert also touched on the leading
position of the region in the economy of Azerbaijan.
"This will be the first time that presidential elections will be
held in territories freed from the occupation of Armenia. It will
mark an important chapter in the history of Azerbaijan. The people
of these former-occupied regions would benefit from Azerbaijan's
democratic process. As a result, they will also be able to reap the
fruits of Azerbaijan's economic prosperity. This is one of the
reasons why President Ilham Aliyev decided to hold early elections
so the people of liberated areas could participate. It is
commendable," Durrani added.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107822295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.