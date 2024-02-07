Turkey’s exports of medium-high, high-tech products exceeds USD97.2B in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Turkey's exports of medium-high and high-tech manufacturing industry products reached a notable milestone, totaling USD97.2 billion. This achievement marked a significant portion of the overall manufacturing industry exports, which amounted to USD255.8 billion, representing a record level in the history of the republic.



Data compiled by a Turkish news agency from Turkey's statistical office, TurkStat, underscored the prominence of medium-high and high-tech products in the country's export landscape.



The export figures for high-tech products depict a steady growth trajectory over the years. In 2019, exports amounted to USD5.9 billion, followed by USD5.4 billion in 2020, USD6.4 billion in 2021, USD7.4 billion in 2022, and a substantial increase to USD9.1 billion in 2023.



Similarly, exports of medium-high technology products exhibited fluctuations amid external factors such as the pandemic. Beginning at USD62.2 billion in 2019, the figure declined to USD57.3 billion in 2020, reflecting the global economic challenges. However, the trend rebounded, with figures reaching USD71.9 billion in 2021, USD81.2 billion in 2022, and USD88.9 billion in 2023.



The cumulative exports of medium-high and high-tech products showcased an upward trajectory, totaling USD68.2 billion in 2019, USD68.2 billion in 2020, USD77.4 billion in 2021, USD88.6 billion in 2022, and culminating at USD97.2 billion in 2023.



Notably, the share of medium-high and high-tech products in the total manufacturing industry exports demonstrated an increasing trend, rising from 39.9 percent in 2019 to 40.3 percent in 2023.



This growth, amounting to 3.4 percentage points, underscores the strategic importance and expanding contribution of advanced technology products to Turkey's export portfolio.

