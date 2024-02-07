Spain Trip Useful, Agreements For Investments Worth Rs 3,440 Crore Signed: Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday that his eight-day-long visit to Spain was fruitful and agreements for investments to the tune of Rs 3,440 crore were signed during the trip.

Stalin, who was addressing media persons at Chennai international airport, said he was expecting an inflow of more investments into the state.

The Chief Minister said that the German shipping and container transportation major Hapag-Lloyd AG had signed agreements to invest Rs 2500 crore.

He added that the Spain-based Edibon that designs and manufactures technical teaching and research equipment has also inked a pact to invest Rs 540 crore.

He said that Spanish sanitary major Rocato would invest Rs 400 crore in the state.

Stalin said that he held separate meetings with representatives of a number of other companies including Acciona, Abertis, Gestamp and Talgo and he also had the opportunity to meet industry leaders and officials of Spain's Finance and Commerce Ministries.

Responding to a question on the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the NDA would win 400 seats in the 2024 General Elections, Stalin said that it would not be surprising if the Prime Minister claimed of an NDA victory on all the 543 seats.

He also welcomed actor Vijay's decision to float a political party and join politics and said that he feels happy whenever anyone enters politics to serve the people.

