Ageeon.Com Platform Launch, Company History, Prospects And Opportunities. What Is Known Today?

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Ageeon LTD announced a new stage of the company's development.

On the global market of cryptocurrency exchanges since November 2023 officially operates a large company Ageeon LTD. Ageeon is trading cryptocurrencies in large volumes on various major cryptocurrency markets on a daily basis. The company makes money on speculation of various cryptocurrencies, in terms of trading volume, practically being a significant part of these markets. Ageeon participates in trading on cryptocurrency markets such as Binance, Bitfinex, Exmo, Kraken, Coinbase, Bybit, Bitstamp, and Huobi Global.

Ageeon LTD is based in Canada and operates under Canadian and International laws. The CEO of the company is Canadian entrepreneur Mark Watson. Initially, the company consisted of a small group of people, programmers, traders and analysts. Over the years, the team has been adjusted, increased and today it is dozens of excellent and proven specialists.

Over the last half a year, the company has grown significantly in capitalization, with progressive strategies and trading methods. Ageeon provides regular detailed reports on trading and resources utilized. The company's specialists use large computing power, unique software developed by Ageeon programmers, all of which allows to process, analyze a large amount of data and perform a large number of operations on individual cryptocurrency markets.

It is one of the most promising companies at the moment, as Ageeon launched its online platform Ageeon in January 2024. The platform enables the company's partners to participate in its online cryptocurrency trading by investing and managing funds. Ageeon offers competitive rates of return, very comfortable terms of cooperation and high liquidity of funds. Since it is an online platform, partners have full access to operations from anywhere in the world, at any time. The company's specialists demonstrate high contactability and provide timely online assistance on general and technical issues.

It is literally the beginning of a new stage of the company's development. With the launch of the online platform, Ageeon is increasing its global footprint and establishing business development in various regions and countries around the world. The company announces plans to establish offices and representative offices on a permanent basis in the most relevant regions.

From the beginning of 2025, Ageeon plans to start developing its own cryptocurrency exchange, which will be launched by the end of 2025. Current customers and partners of the ageeon platform will have benefits and advantages in working with the Ageeon exchange.

Ageeon is a high quality platform that provides excellent opportunities and is one of the most, if not the most, promising company in this field.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ageeon LTD

Contact Person: Mark Watson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +19059191696

Address: 60 Columbia way

City: Markham

State: On L3R 0C9

Country: Canada

Website:

