Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Secretary General Of SCO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met
with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO) Zhang Ming, who is on a visit to our country in connection
with the observation of the extraordinary election of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
During the meeting, the prospects of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the SCO, as well as issues related to the
extraordinary presidential election were discussed.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's current
cooperation with SCO members determines the activity of our country
within the organization, as well as contributes to mutual dialogue.
It was noted that our country, as a dialogue partner of the SCO,
fruitfully cooperates with the organization in regional security
issues, including in promoting communication projects such as
East-West and North-South transport corridors.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which has a special position and weight
in the Eurasian space, attaches great significance to cooperation
with the SCO, and the importance of assessing the current prospects
of cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, energy,
investment, humanitarian activities, tourism, etc. was also
emphasized. Wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of
ecology were emphasized, considering that 2024 has been declared
the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World' in Azerbaijan, as well
as the holding of such a prestigious event as the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) in our country.
Bayramov emphasized the importance of holding an extraordinary
presidential election on February 7, which will be held for the
first time in the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including the
liberated territories that were under occupation for almost 30
years. The Minister also noted the importance of this election from
the point of view of realization of voting rights for the first
time by our citizens in their native lands liberated from
occupation, where they were able to return as a result of
reconstruction and construction works carried out in these
territories.
The Minister also informed us about the work done by the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in organizing the
election process for our citizens who currently live and work in
foreign countries.
Secretary General Zhang Ming expressed his gratitude for the
invitation to observe the extraordinary presidential election and
wished our country success in the organization of the election. The
Secretary General stressed that the high level of organization of
the preparatory process for the election was very satisfactory.
The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
