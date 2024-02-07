Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Secretary General Of SCO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming, who is on a visit to our country in connection with the observation of the extraordinary election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO, as well as issues related to the extraordinary presidential election were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's current cooperation with SCO members determines the activity of our country within the organization, as well as contributes to mutual dialogue. It was noted that our country, as a dialogue partner of the SCO, fruitfully cooperates with the organization in regional security issues, including in promoting communication projects such as East-West and North-South transport corridors.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which has a special position and weight in the Eurasian space, attaches great significance to cooperation with the SCO, and the importance of assessing the current prospects of cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, energy, investment, humanitarian activities, tourism, etc. was also emphasized. Wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of ecology were emphasized, considering that 2024 has been declared the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World' in Azerbaijan, as well as the holding of such a prestigious event as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in our country.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of holding an extraordinary presidential election on February 7, which will be held for the first time in the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories that were under occupation for almost 30 years. The Minister also noted the importance of this election from the point of view of realization of voting rights for the first time by our citizens in their native lands liberated from occupation, where they were able to return as a result of reconstruction and construction works carried out in these territories.

The Minister also informed us about the work done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in organizing the election process for our citizens who currently live and work in foreign countries.

Secretary General Zhang Ming expressed his gratitude for the invitation to observe the extraordinary presidential election and wished our country success in the organization of the election. The Secretary General stressed that the high level of organization of the preparatory process for the election was very satisfactory.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

