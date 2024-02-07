RITES Limited Executes Redevelopment Of Ayodhya Dham Jn. Railway Station

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, February 07, 2024: RITES Ltd., a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, executed the redevelopment of the Ayodhya Dham Jn. railway station. By improving infrastructure and advancing amenities, the company has contributed to making Ayodhya ready for a huge influx of pilgrims and tourists.



RITES has provided its expertise to revamp the station building and its circulating areas. Modelled on the Ram Mandir, the recently inaugurated station is now capable to handle over 21 million passengers annually, with a peak capacity of 5,930 people per hour. The accessible, and eco-friendly building has been designed to be spacious, featuring triple-height atriums with natural light, 12 lifts, and 14 escalators. Significantly, the station is certified as â€ ̃Accessible for Allâ€TM and a â€ ̃Green Stationâ€TM from the Indian Green Building Council.



RITES, a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation, has also undertaken the redevelopment of Varanasi railway station and is working on the redevelopment of Kollam station in Kerala and Somnath railway station in Gujarat.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. It has diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

