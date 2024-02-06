Universal Background Screening Appoints Seasoned Technology And Operations Executive, Bob Lyons, To Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Appointment of Lyons builds on our commitment to technology enabled innovation.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Universal Background Screening (UBS), a leading workforce solutions company, today announced that it has appointed Bob Lyons as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lyons has also joined the company's board of directors. Lyons replaces Kevin Olson who founded UBS.

"As we are thrilled to welcome Bob to our team, it is equally important to acknowledge Kevin for his outstanding leadership," says Jevin Sackett, CEO at SNH Capital Partners. "Having initiated and nurtured the growth of the business to its current stature, Kevin's contributions are commendable and partnering with him has been a source of pride for SNH. As we bid farewell to Kevin, we eagerly anticipate Bob's contributions and look forward to the future under his leadership. Bob has three decades of strategic prowess and operational excellence in driving technology-enabled innovations, and we are confident he will steer UBS to new heights, ensuring the continued success and reliability of UBS's core pre-employment background screening services."

Lyons joins UBS with more than 30 years of strategic and operational leadership experience. He is a proven technology executive with an extraordinary track record of successfully scaling businesses and creating enterprise value through strategic revitalization, growth and technology-enabled innovation. Prior to UBS, he was CEO and a Board Member at Edgio, where he led the company through a transformation from a commodity content delivery network (CDN) to an edge-enabled solutions provider. Prior to Edgio, Lyons was CEO and Board Member at Alert Logic, where he led the company through a multi-year strategic reposition that resulted in it becoming a global leader in cybersecurity, specifically in managed threat detection and response. Prior to Alert Logic, Lyons held executive positions at Connexions Loyalty/Affinion Group, Ascend Learning, Stream Global Services and Convergys Corporation.

"Bob is an inspiring leader with deep, hands-on experience driving technology-enabled innovation within business-to-business companies and the ideal leader for UBS at this time. His deep technology skills, globally scaled operations leadership, and proven ability to lead business innovation will prove to be differentiators as we pursue our vision of building a leading workforce solutions company," said Kevin Olson, Founder and CEO of UBS.

"I am excited to join UBS, a company that has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and operational excellence," said Bob Lyons, CEO of UBS. "Our industry-recognized leadership position provides a strong foundation to further innovate with technology, toward becoming a global leader in workforce solutions. I couldn't be happier to be a part of this transformative journey."

About Universal Background Services

Universal Background Screening, an SNH Capital Partners portfolio company, is an industry-leading provider of employment background screening solutions including employment background checks, drug testing, physical exams, and compliance management solutions. Universal's services help clients enhance workplace security, reduce liability, improve stability, and increase productivity and cost savings in their candidate selection and hiring process. UBS was recognized, for the 14th consecutive year, as the #1 Enterprise Background Screening Firm in HRO Today magazine's annual Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings for Pre-Employment Screening. For more information, please visit . Contact: [email protected] or 877-263-8033 x4

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit .

