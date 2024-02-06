Hut 8 Operations Update For January 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purpose-built software and firmware improving operating efficiencies Company signed multi-year managed services agreement with Ionic Digital; With 9,116 Bitcoin on balance sheet, Hut 8 continues to have significant holdings giving it optionality ahead of the halving Miami, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), (“ Hut 8 ” or the“ Company ”) one of North America's largest, most innovative digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure providers is proud to share its operations report for January 2024.

January 2024 December 2023 Total energy capacity under management 839 MW1 839 MW1 Total deployed miners under management 214,6822 205,7592 Total hashrate under management 22.3 EH/s3 21.5 EH/s3



Self- Mining4 Deployed miners5 73,140 73,943 Deployed hashrate6 7.2 EH/s 7.2 EH/s Bitcoin produced 339 BTC 453 BTC Bitcoin on balance sheet7 9,116 BTC 9,195 BTC Managed Services8 Energy capacity under management 680 MW 680 MW Deployed miners under management 178,727 166,347 Hashrate under management 19.0 EH/s 17.9 EH/s Hosting Deployed miners under management 73,939 76,734 Hashrate under management 8.4 EH/s 8.6 EH/s

Notes:

Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure, including 100% of the energy capacity at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).Includes all miners that are racked in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 Corp. include all operations at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).Deployed miners are defined as miners that are physically racked, with power and networking.Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners.As of month-end.The Managed Services figures reflected in this table include the Self-Mining and Hosting metrics from the sites where Hut 8's Managed Services business is an additional service layer in the operation of the site (at Charlie, Delta, and Echo – site details below). As a result, the sum of the Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting numbers will not add up to the“Total energy capacity under management”,“Total deployed miners under management”, and“Total hashrate under management” figures that are also reflected in the table.

“In January, we continued to realize efficiencies from both ramping up use of our previously installed purpose-built software in Canada and success from deploying firmware at our Echo site to help optimize our hashrate, which is enabling us to dynamically overclock machines when its economically advantageous for us to enhance production,” said Asher Genoot, President of Hut 8.“In January, we saw unusually severe weather events in both Texas and Alberta, and we powered down temporarily to help support the grid. In addition, we signed a four year agreement with Ionic Digital that includes a possible fifth year extension and look forward to ultimately adding more than 12 EH/s of capacity and 300 MW of infrastructure to our managed services business beginning in February.”

Highlights:



On February 2, Hut 8 announced that it will be concluding managed services at Kearney, Nebraska and Granbury, Texas on April 30, 2024 and will be paid a $13,568,000 termination fee in the 30 days following the termination.

The team performed preventative maintenance on key infrastructure that required some of Hut 8's machines to be temporarily offline during the month.

Pre-construction work is underway at the 63 MW site acquired by Hut 8 in Culberson County, Texas. Hut 8's digital asset mining geographical footprint includes the following sites as of February 1, 2024:



Owner Energy Capacity Self-Mining Managed Services Hosting Alpha Niagara Falls, NY Hut 8 50 MW Yes Yes Charlie Kearney, NB Managed1 100 MW Yes Yes Delta Granbury, TX Managed1 300 MW Yes Yes Echo King Mountain, TX Joint Venture2 280 MW Yes Yes Yes Foxtrot Medicine Hat, AB Hut 8 67 MW Yes Golf Drumheller, AB Hut 8 42 MW Yes Hotel 1 Midland, TX Managed1 25 MW Yes Hotel 2 Midland, TX Managed1 20 MW Yes Hotel 3 Midland, TX Managed1 30 MW Yes Hotel 4 Midland, TX Managed1 12 MW Yes

Notes:

Hut 8's Managed Services subsidiaries lead all aspects of site operations, including accounting, curtailment, and customer relations at the Charlie and Delta sites, which are owned by a third party, and the Hotel 1-4 sites, which are owned by Ionic Digital. The Managed Services subsidiaries also lead all aspects of site operations at the Echo site.The Company has a 50% membership interest in the Echo site. The remaining 50% membership interest is held by a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer.

About Hut 8

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 Corp.'s seasoned executive team is bullish on creating value at the intersection of infrastructure and energy through Bitcoin mining and hosting, groundbreaking managed services, energy arbitrage, operating traditional data centers, and capitalizing on emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.'s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 Corp. has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. For more information, visit and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Mining.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively,“forward-looking information”). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 and New Hut expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“allow”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“predict”,“can”,“might”,“potential”,“predict”,“is designed to”,“likely” or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to the Company's future growth in economical mining operations, high performance computing, extensive hosting operations, and the managed services business; the optimization of the Company's hashrate; the Company's agreement with Ionic digital; and the conclusion of managed services at Kearney, Nebraska and Granbury, Texas.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network; further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty; loss or destruction of private keys; increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain; erroneous transactions; reliance on a limited number of key employees; reliance on third party mining pool service providers; regulatory changes; classification and tax changes; momentum pricing risk; fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges; difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing; difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses; internet and power disruptions; geopolitical events; uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; the COVID19 pandemic, climate change; currency risk; lending risk and recovery of potential losses; litigation risk; business integration risk; changes in market demand; changes in network and infrastructure; system interruption; changes in leasing arrangements; failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements; potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to mining sites and other risks related to the digital asset mining and data centre business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8, please see the“Risk Factors” section of Hut 8's Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated November 7, 2023, available under the Company's EDGAR profile at , in addition to the“Risk Factors” section of Hut 8 Mining Corp.'s Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2023, and Hut 8's other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and EDGAR profile at .

